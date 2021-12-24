Tunisia: Saïed to Cabinet Meeting - 'Plotters Have Proposed Assassination Plans'

Tunis/Tunisia — "The plots that are being prepared in Tunisia have reached their limits," warned Thursday President of the Republic, Kais Saïed, referring to assassination projects proposed by plotters.

The head of state was speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday at the Carthage Palace, devoted to the examination of several draft presidential decrees.

Saïed added in a speech delivered at the opening of the Cabinet meeting and posted on the social media page of the presidency of the Republic, "There is an conversation that even talks about the day of the assassination."

President Kais Saïed warned all Tunisians about the existence of "several plots planned by individuals, who sold their conscience to the intelligence services to assassinate a number of officials."

Saied said that he is aware of all the plots prepared inside the country and abroad," adding that "freedom cannot remain a mere text in the Constitution, but rather, a reality generalised to everyone, far from insults and defamatory words.