Tunisia: Saïed to Cabinet Meeting - 'Plotters Have Proposed Assassination Plans'

23 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The plots that are being prepared in Tunisia have reached their limits," warned Thursday President of the Republic, Kais Saïed, referring to assassination projects proposed by plotters.

The head of state was speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday at the Carthage Palace, devoted to the examination of several draft presidential decrees.

Saïed added in a speech delivered at the opening of the Cabinet meeting and posted on the social media page of the presidency of the Republic, "There is an conversation that even talks about the day of the assassination."

President Kais Saïed warned all Tunisians about the existence of "several plots planned by individuals, who sold their conscience to the intelligence services to assassinate a number of officials."

Saied said that he is aware of all the plots prepared inside the country and abroad," adding that "freedom cannot remain a mere text in the Constitution, but rather, a reality generalised to everyone, far from insults and defamatory words.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X