Tunisia: Kébili - 53rd International Sahara Festival Kicks Off in Douz

23 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Placed this year on the theme, "the secret of the desert, a fragrant heritage", the International Festival of the Sahara in Douz in its 53rd edition started Thursday and continues until December 26.

The inauguration was marked by a festive atmosphere mixing equestrian performances and folkloric shows with a massive presence of visitors, Director of the festival, Abdelmajid Boukhris, told TAP.

He stressed that the programme of this year's festival "aims to discover the customs and traditions of the region, rich in history and reflect the attachment of the local people to these places," adding that the festival-goers who will attend the official opening on Thursday evening, will have an appointment with the epic show entitled "Saharai Al Hob", in addition to the traditional sections that characterize this event.

For his part, Regional Tourism Commissioner Mohamed Sayem specified that the International Sahara Festival in Douz is an event with a great capacity to attract tourists from inside and outside Tunisia, which contributes to boosting the tourist dynamics in the region.

