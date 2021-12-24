Malawi: Data Critical for Informed Decision-Making and Planning - NSO

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has said data is critical for informed decision making and planning for the county's population and development.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2019-20 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in Lilongwe on Thursday, NSO Commissioner Mercy Kanyuka said data is important and needed by various users like government, institutions, academicians, media, non-governmental organisations and the general public.

"Data is generated to monitor progress towards national goals and international commitments like Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

She added that publicising the survey results is one the significant exercise because it is not complete until it is available to potential users in a form suited to their needs.

UNICEF Resident Representative Rudolf Schwenk said consistent and credible data about the situation of children is critical for collective work to improve their lives.

"Every intervention we support has to be founded in evidence," he said.

It is only when it is known that a certain percentage of children has no access to critical services that we can mobilise resources and partnerships to support the government, he said.

He added that Malawi Mics provide data for almost half of SDG indicators that are household survey based, therefore playing a central role in tracking progress alongside other demographic, health and social-economic surveys.

Mics is an international household survey program developed and designed to collect statistically sound key indicators that are used to assess situations of women and children.