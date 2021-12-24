Zimbabwe: Woman Knifes Hubby, Sets House Ablaze

24 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A HARARE woman allegedly stabbed her husband on the neck, stomach and back on Tuesday after a heated domestic dispute before setting their bedroom on fire while she was also inside, possibly in a bid to commit suicide.

Skhanyisiwe Nkomo (34) is now facing charges of attempted murder and damage to property after she stabbed Brilliant Nkomo three times before setting their bedroom alight. The fire left her seriously burnt and her remand hearing took place while she was on her hospital bed.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti who remanded her in custody in hospital to January 14.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that on Tuesday at around 6am, the couple both at home in Strathaven, Harare, when they started quarrelling.

It is then Nkomo allegedly fetched a knife and stabbed her husband on the back of the neck, stomach and on the back and then set ablaze the property in the main bedroom in a bid to commit suicide and possibly to conceal the offence.

