Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Sets Poll Supervising Teams

Zanu PF has put in place teams that will supervise its upcoming provincial elections, while the criteria requiring youths to have served at least four years at district level has been waived for youths intending to contest for positions in the provincial youth executive committee.

Party members above 35 years that had applied to contest for positions in the Provincial Youth League have been advised to contest for positions in the main wing or Women's League.

Aspiring candidates who fail to qualify will be communicated with through their provinces and any person who is an interested party should recuse himself or herself from duties of managing the election process.

Documents required for voting on the day are the national identity card or a valid passport.

Briefing journalists at the party's headquarters yesterday, Zanu PF national Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha said District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairpersons in liaison with provincial administrators and district coordinators, were requested to select competent party members who will serve as presiding and polling officers in their respective DCC areas.

He said these should be drawn from Central Committee members who have not been assigned other duties by the party headquarters, National Consultative Assembly (NCA) members, branch and cell executive committee members.

"At its meeting held on the 21st December 2021, the Politburo dissolved all the party's 10 provincial executive committees.

"At the same meeting, the party put an interim administrative structure headed by Politburo members, supported by staff from party headquarters and the provinces to take charge of the election process.

"In this respect, DCC chairpersons in liaison with provincial administrators and district coordinators are requested to select competent party members who will serve as presiding and polling officers in their respective DCC areas.

"These should be drawn from your Central Committee members who have not been assigned for other duties by the party HQ, NCA members, branch and cell executive committee (members)," said Dr Bimha.

Bulawayo elections will be supervised by Masvingo Province with Cde Kenneth Musanhi as team leader, Harare will be supervised by Manicaland with Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi as team leader, while Manicaland will be supervised by Mashonaland Central Province with Cde Engelbert Rugeje the team leader.

Mashonaland Central will be supervised by Midlands with Cde Richard Ndlovu being the team leader, Mashonaland East will be supervised by Bulawayo Province and Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi will be the team leader while Mashonaland West will be supervised by Matabeleland South and Cde Lovemore Matuke is the team leader.

Masvingo will be supervised by Matabeleland North and Ambassador Frederick Shava will be team leader, Matabeleland North will be supervised by Harare Province with Cde Douglas Mahiya as team leader, Matabeleland South will be supervised by Mashonaland West with Dr David Parirenyatwa being team leader.

Mashonaland East polls will be supervised by Midlands province, with Dr Sithembiso Nyoni as team leader.

Outgoing Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau, said the waiver for the number of years served for positions in the provincial youth executive committee was welcome.

He urged the youths to be peaceful and abide by the rules and desist from being used by other forces that would want to cause confusion during the elections.

Zanu PF will on December 28 hold elections for the Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC), which will be presided over by Politburo members.

President Mnangagwa has already warned against wayward behaviour.

The President recently said elections were critical in the revolutionary party as they entrench democracy and strengthen the party.

During the elections, the party rules and constitution will be strictly adhered to, with President Mnangagwa emphasising that members must stick to the values of peace, unity, non-violence, discipline, respect and tolerance.