Ghana: ARS Begins 82nd Anniversary Celebration At Tadzewu, Tomorrow

The Apostles Revelation Society (ARS), one of the biggest churches to have emerged from the Volta Region, would from tomorrow begin its 82nd anniversary celebration.

The five-day celebration would be marked at the International Headquarters of the church at Tadzewu in the Akatsi South District in the Volta Region.

The series of events would be climaxed on Friday, December 30, at the same place, according to the College of Apostles and Leadership of the church.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Administrator of the Church, Apostle C. K. Attipoe, in Accra yesterday.

It entreated all members of the ARS, both in the country and around the world to converge for the celebration.

It said the announcement of the week-long event superseded all previous ones made in the past few weeks.

COVID-19 safety protocols, it said, would be strictly observed in view of the increasing cases of the virus in the country at the moment.

Founded by the late Mawufeame Charles KwablaviNutorntiWovenu in 1939, the ARS is said to have been the first church to integrate African values and customs from the Volta Region into its activities against conventional Christian theology of the time.