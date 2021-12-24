Ghana: American Chamber of Commerce Assures of More Collaborations to Boost Trade

As the first year of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes to an end, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, has assured of deepened trade relations between Ghanaian and American businesses to enhance their activities and capture new foreign direct investment.

According to the Chamber, Ghana's political stability, security, growing middle class and its role as host to the AfCFTA Secretariat is attracting more and more U.S. companies as they look for growth opportunities on the African continent.

She spoke at the commissioning of a new office and resource centre of the Chamber at East Legon, in Accra.

"As Africa's economy continues to develop, the opportunity is ripe for the AfCFTA to deliver on its promise to expand intra-regional trade and capture new foreign direct investment. That's why, with the opening of this new office, AmCham Ghana is also launching its AfCFTA Resource Centre - an effort to help U.S companies understand more about the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement.

When American companies come to set up shop in Ghana, they can use this new facility as a temporary office and to conduct meetings with potential business partners and other local stakeholders. As the number of American companies grows in Ghana, so too does AmCham. This move to a bigger and better facility in East Legon is proof the trade and investment relationship between Ghana and the United States continues to grow from strength to strength," she said.

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, also highlighted how the US sees enormous potential to grow the country's franchise brands in Ghana.

"An example of this partnership was on display just last week when AmCham - together with the U.S. Embassy - launched a new committee focused on developing the franchise industry in Ghana. Franchising enhances community prosperity by providing small business ownership opportunities, competitive wages, skills training along with jobs and career growth of individuals - from entry-level to management.

It gives Ghanaians the opportunity to climb the corporate ladder, too. U.S. franchise brands are focused on ensuring their local partners are supported by world-class training and market development," she added.