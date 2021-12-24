Ghana: Calbank Urges Staff to Vaccinate Against Covid-19

The Managing Director (MD) of CalBank, Phillip Owiredu, has urged staff to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that they do not transmit the disease to customers and the public.

According to the MD, COVID-19 has negatively impacted businesses around the world, but with vaccination, "we as a bank can go on with our lives and carry on with our business within a risk free environment.

Speaking at the end of year party and thanksgiving service in Accra on Friday, Mr Owiredu mentioned culture, customer centred approach, high performing duties, improving people relation and technology as strategies the bank hoped to implement in the year 2022.

Mr Owiredu said though most of the strategies were achieved, it did not reflect in the revenue targets the bank envisaged for this year.

He tasked the staff to work hard in the coming years and observe all their strategic pillars going forward to be able to achieve the set targets in 2022 and beyond.

The MD said that the bank was going to diversify their deposits and loans approach in 2022 to achieve its set business targets.

He entreated the staff to ensure that the retailing aspects of the bank was felt everywhere in the country to get the needed customer base.

According to the MD, despite the challenging situation in 2021, God has been very faithful and kept them in business till date.

Preaching the sermon, Rev. Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Senior Pastor of the Holly Hill Assemblies of God Church in Accra, said "thanksgiving pleases God and pushes him to show us favour."

Rev. Dr Bempah said that every thankful person is very grateful for his or her present conditions and looks forward to better days ahead.

He said as Christians and business men and women, "there is always the need to give thanks to God."

The Reverend Minister stressed that "there were significant challenges like COVID-19, bank collapse, unfortunate death, job loses and others, but the good God kept CalBank alive till date and that is enough reason why we should give Him thanks.

According to him, through thanksgiving, "God preserve and perfect our blessings from grace to grace and continue to multiply and show us mercy."