Ghana: Mal FC Win Kgl-U17 Inter-Club Tourney

Mal FC emerged winners of the maiden edition of the KGL- U17 Juvenile Inter-club National Champions League after prevailing over Desideros 2-0 on Tuesday at the Fadama Astroturf Park.

Having picked up two defeats throughout the competition, Mal booked their ticket to the final after brushing aside Action Boys in the semifinals before squaring up with Desideros for the ultimate.

Put together by KGL Ghana and the McDan Group under the auspices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the three-week event saw Mal FC's Abdul SalifuRazak and BismarkEssel adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Goalkeeper respectively.

The champions went home withGH¢40,000, 40 gold medals and souvenirs from sponsors while the runners up went home with GH¢10,000 with 40 silver medals and souvenirs.

St Anthony and Aboso Reform placed grabbed 30 bronze medalseach and amounts of GH¢3,000 and GH¢5,000 with 30 medals each.