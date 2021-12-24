Ghana: We'll Make Samuel Takyi World Champion - GBA President

23 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Abraham Kotei Neequaye has vowed to groom Ghana's Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi to become a world champion.

"Now that Takyi has joined professional boxing, we promise to make him a world champion soon," he stated.

He made these comments during a presentation ceremony by the Trust Sports Emporium (TSE) to Takyi and other two boxers after their exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Takyi was the only medalist (bronze) at the event to end the country's 29 years of waiting for an Olympic medal.

He has since become the hottest prospect in the country and received massive national attention and acknowledgement.

He recently announced his decision move from amateur to the professional ranks,hence would be working closely with the GBA.

"We have him now and he is a great boxer that would soon take the world by storm and follow the steps of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Richard Commey, Isaac Dogboe and other world champions," he stressed.

He said, it was easier for Takyi to rise and get world titles since he won an Olympic medal.

