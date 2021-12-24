Ghana: Ecuador Park to Host Game to Honour Ghana's 1995 World Cup Winners

A ceremonial football match will be played on Boxing Day to honour the heroes of Ghana's Black Starlets that inflicted a 3-2 defeat over Brazil in 1995 to be crowned the World Champions at the U-17 level in Ecuador.

Football Coach and Administrator, Abdul Majeed told the Times Sports the game will be held at the Ecuador Park in Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 2 with the aim to unite footballers both local and foreign from Ashaiman.

He said "The very year Ghana won the World Cup in Ecuador, we named the park Ecuador Park. We did that to honour the entire team that brought honour to the nation and this year marks exactly 25 years of that feat."

"In so doing, all the players that playedon that park and currently based home or abroad will come back to have a taste of where it all started. The likes of Kofi Nimo, Michael Ocansey, both former national players and a few others including coaches, journalists will grace the occasion," he said.

The event will also be used to raise funds to renovate the field.