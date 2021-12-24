Ghana: Ecobank Urges Customers to Use Bank's Digital Solutions

In spite of the many devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecobank continues to remain one of the leading and topmost performing banks in the country, Managing Director, Daniel Sackey, has said.

He said this a in a speech read on his behalf during the "Light Up the City 2021" held in Accra, yesterday.

The event, organised by Jandel Mullen Lowe and BTL Africa in collaboration with the office of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Local Assemblies, was sponsored by Ecobank, and other partners.

"As a leading financial services provider, Ecobank has a lot to be thankful for this year because of the numerous milestones we have achieved," he said.

Mr Sackey said the successes chalked were partly influenced by the digital banking solutions introduced by the bank.

The move, he said, was to promote financial inclusion and bring banking services to the doorstep of customers.

"Ecobank continues to provide convenient digital banking solutions to the market. We do this in the hope that every individual can easily open and operate a bank account, make payments and send remittances to other people, on the back of the numerous self-service solutions deployed by the bank. Everyone can do this without visiting any of the bank's branches," he said.

Mr Sackey entreated customers to use the digital banking services of the bank to access banking services in the comfort of their homes.

"I encourage every individual to access these services simply by downloading the Ecobank mobile application or dialing *770# on any registered SIM and following the ensuing prompts to transact," he said.

Turning his focus on the Light Up the City 2021 initiative, he said it was the third year running since Ecobank started sponsoring the programme.

He said the programme was being held simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi, stressing that "It is our hope, going forward, to add back Takoradi and explore the possibility of adding other major cities in the years ahead."

Mr Sackey indicated that the bank would continue to participate in this event to help create the needed excitement around the Christmas and New Year seasons.

"We also see this as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility, for which we usually make investments in worthy charitable causes within the communities we operate in. We do this in the hope of positively impacting the lives of people that we serve but also use such platforms as the launch pad to create awareness about our digital financial services solutions that are deployed to help," he said.

He commended Jandel and Mullen Lowe for working tirelessly to put this beautiful lighting décor together and to all other partners who have contributed to the success of this event.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said the Light Up the City 2021 was a key component of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign which was launched on October, 22, 2021 by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the programme was to give Ghanaians a spectacular and exciting experience through beautiful illuminations across the streets of Accra.

"The Light Up the City 2021 would enhance the Christmas celebrations as a high point for the festive season and bring excitement within the city. All lights go up in Accra as we make our Christmas season memorable with our friends and family," he said.