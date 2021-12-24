Ghana: 2021 Has Been a Remarkable Year for Fbnbank - Md

The year 2021 has been a remarkable year for FBNBank Ghana in spite of the difficult economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Managing Director, Victor Yaw Asante, has said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had a difficult toll on businesses, but said "God has been faithful" to FBNBank Ghana.

Mr Asante stated this at the carol and thanksgiving service to round up activities to mark the bank's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The thanksgiving service, which was held at the forecourt of the bank's head office and was attended by over 300 staff was preceded with prayer at the Ghana Police Mosque earlier in the day.

As part of the programme, the Bank made a donation of GH¢20,000 to the mosque towards the construction of a school for children.

Mr Asante said 2021 had been a wonderful year for FBNBank and the bank made a lot of strides and achieved its strategic plans and objectives.

"This year is a watershed in the operations of FBNBank in Ghana. It is the year within which we laid down the marker for our progress to the upper echelons of Ghana's banking sector. This has been in terms of the strides we have made in the industry; the awareness and visibility we have created, the products we rolled out, the awards we won and the levels to which we have driven our various stakeholder engagement efforts."

Mr Asante said, "2021 remains that year which marks our 25th milestone on our journey as a bank in Ghana. The various events we organised and the ways we all helped to make them successful and enjoyable bear testimony to our commitment to continue on this journey and to attain more achievements for our bank."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"2021 has seen FBNBank Ghana maintain the most consistent trend in terms of staff engagement. For the past three years, we have worked at being a more close-knit family with greater understanding and an increased willingness to have each other's back. Each year has offered an improvement, with 2021 giving a strong indication of how closely we are working together and how proud we are of our brand. In a year that COVID-19 hit many businesses hard, God kept us going and kept us alive. We are grateful."

The Presiding Bishop of the Victory Bible Church International, Rt. Rev. N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, in an exhortation, urged staff of the Bank to be thankful to God for His goodness and how far He has brought both the Bank and its Staff.

He urged the staff to dwell on the positives in all of life's circumstances despite the challenges, difficulties, twists and turns that come their way.

Rt. Rev Tackie-Yarboi said t there were some people without jobs notwithstanding their requisite qualifications, he tasked staff of the Bank to show gratitude for the existence of FBNBank as well as their jobs.

"Giving thanks secures the blessing. And when you secure the blessing, you have to put your hand to work" Bishop Tackie-Yarboi stated.