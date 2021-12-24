Ghana: ADR Gifts to Senior Correction Centre in Accra

23 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The Centre for Citizens' Empowerment (CCE), a Conflict Resolution Centre of the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies which trains ADR Professionals, yesterday donated assorted Christmas gifts to the Senior Correctional Centre of the Prison's Service in Accra.

The items included soft drinks, toffees, biscuits, exercise books and Christmas hats.

Presenting the items to the Centre, Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CCE, thanked the staff of the Senior Correctional Centre for the good work done in training the youth who had been in conflict with the law to become good and productive citizens.

"We are committed to supporting your work in re-training the young people who have come into conflict with the law so that they become good citizens. Many of these young people can become very useful citizens", he said.

Mr Owusu-Koranteng expressed the commitment of CCE to strengthen the relationship between CCE and the Senior Correctional Centre .

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP), Sharon Nkansah Tenkorang, who received the items on behalf of the Director of the Senior Correctional Centre thanked CCE for supporting the work of the Centre in many ways through regular donations and providing volunteers who teach the children French at no cost to the Correctional Centre.

According to the officers of the Institute, the work of CCE has strengthened the relationship between the Senior Correctional Centre and CCE.

The CCE team included Mrs Johana Yankson, Vice Chairperson of CCE Board; Isaac Asare, Executive Director; Mrs Getrude Amoako-Adusei, Dr Mrs Irene Nartey, and Phebe Arde Acquah, a legal practitioner.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X