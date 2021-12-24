Gambia: Baddibu MP Calls On Barrow to Help Construct Njawara, Minteh Kunda Roads

The National Assembly Member for Lower Baddibu has called on the president-elect, Adama Barrow to help in the construction of the feeder road connecting Njawara-Minteh Kunda to the main highway.

Alagie Jawara was speaking on Tuesday during a recent interview with The Point at the National Assembly Chambers in Banjul.

He indicated that the people of Lower Baddibu just like other citizens, have all the rights to access basic necessities that make life easier such as potable drinking water, electricity supply and good road connectivity.

He observed that accessing good road connectivity is a daily nightmare that the people in the area have grappled for years.

"It is even a nightmare for me as parliamentarian for the area and for that being the reason that is why I am appealing to the government of The Gambia to help put the construction of the area road network in government's next five-year development agenda."

Lower Baddibu MP maintained that the recent landslide victory of Adama Barrow was not a surprise to him at all, in view of the numerous infrastructural developments that he has championed across the country.

"We celebrated President-elect Adama Barrow's victory in grand-style. I work with my people from one place to another because I can't control my emotion after the final results were announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)."

MP Jawara described President-elect Barrow as a leader that Gambians have for long been yearning for, saying he is a leader that respect and believes in the rule of law, democracy and good governance.

He thus advised Gambians to maintain discipline, respect and follow the rule of law in order to maintain the peace the country has been renowned for.

"Without peace there will be no meaningful development in the country."