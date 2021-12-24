Gambia: New Health Policy Awaits Implementation

The 2021/2030 new health policy which will determine the faith of the Health Ministry in the next 10 years awaits implementation.

The Ministry of Health organised a two-day validation workshop to discuss the 2021/2030 health policy at Sir Dawda Conference Hall Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

Muhamadou Lamin Jaiteh, permanent secretary, said this policy has attempted in its best ability to capture the national vision as set in the National Development Plan and in line with the global health vision. He added that he was glad to say this document has a lot of policy reorientation and innovative strategies that could lead the country in the aspirations of the government.

Dr. Sam Mills, World Bank Tax Team Limited, said last October the World Bank approved D20 million for the social health services new project, which was to support the implementation of the new policy strategic plan. He added in November this year, they approved another $50 million with the assurance that the new policy will be adopted.

He added they hoped by the end of the validation, a strategic plan would be in place for the implementation of the new policy for the betterment of the entire health care system in The Gambia.

Amadou Lamin Samateh, minister for Health, said this policy would serve as a guide for the delivery of the health care services in the country.

"This will provide a new direction for the health sector development. It will also serve as a basis for driving health sector priorities and planning as a good resource allocation process and all other health related policies will be anchored on this," he said.

He further said this policy is expected to reform the health system by addressing the major traditional problems of health, the new emerging health challenges and putting in place measures to respond to emergencies.

Dr. Samateh concludes by saying that this policy came at a time when the world was battling with a pandemic and that it gave them a unique opportunity to incorporate pandemic related policy and vision statements.

Gibril Jarju, director of Planning and Information, said as the then policy was coming to an end, MoH held a meeting on 27 April 2021 to review the first draft of the National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategic Plan (NSP) for 2021-2030.