Gambia: Beakanyang, YHRG Hold Youth Seminar On Mitigating Post-Electoral Violence

A part of their continued peacebuilding efforts, Beakanyang in collaboration with Youth for Human Rights The Gambia, YHRG and Masroor Senior Secondary School Human Rights on Friday 17th December 2021, held a daylong seminar on the role of youth in mitigating post-election violence in The Gambia.

The activity formed part of activities marking international human rights day in the country.

The celebration began with a March-Pass led by the Scout Band from the Coastal Road Market to the school ground at Old Yundum.

The event was attended by seventy (70) participants from political parties, youth organisations and schools based human rights clubs.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Yusupha Cham commended the various political party representatives, youth organisation and students for participating in the event.

According to him, even though the 4th December 2021 presidential election have been described as free and fair by both domestic and international observers, the aftermath of the election saw few incidences of post- election violence.

"In fact, we saw Police fire tear gas canisters to disperse supporters of the UDP mostly youth who gathered at the house of the UDP leader to protest the outcome of the election," he recalled.

He noted that with these developments, there is need for more engagement of the youth to mitigate the escalation of post-election violence.

"We thought it's important to bring together at least 50 young people from various political parties, youth organisations and school based human rights clubs to engage in a frank dialogue as to way forward," he said.

"December 10th is usually observed as International Human Rights Day, but due to the just concluded presidential election in the country, we had to postpone the commemoration to this week."

Meanwhile, according to Mr. Cham, for them every day is a human right day, in the sense that,advocacy, sensitisation and teaching of fundamental rights are ongoing.

Representing the Executive Director of The National Youth Council, NYC, Lamin Sanneh, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of NYC, commended the organisers for what he called a very timely and important seminar.

He reaffirmed NYC's continued support and commitment in working with young people across the country to build peaceful societies.

"Young people have a big role to play as a mitigating instrument against any sort of electoral violence. They should not allow any political party to use them as mere tool in instigating violence. The Gambia belongs to us and shall remain ours as long as we continue to live in peace, wish each other peace and see peace in each other's face," said Mr.Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang .

Ms. Matilda Mendy, Deputy Executive Secretary of Gambia National Human Rights Commission, NHRC took participants through the history and mandate of the National Human Right Commission and how citizens especially young people could access its services.

"The NHRC Act establishes a commission for the promotion and protection of human rights in The Gambia. The commission shall consist of five people (including at least two women). The Commission is authorised to investigate and consider complaints of human rights violations in The Gambia, including violations by private persons and entities, " she said.

According to her, the NHRC can among others receive and hear complaints from the public on human rights violations;

recommend appropriate remedial actions to the Government and seek appropriate remedial actions on behalf of victims and eserves the right to investigate suspected cases of human rights violations and to report to the Government and all relevant institutions on any such investigations among others.