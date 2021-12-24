Gambia: PSV Welingara Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Division League

23 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara on Tuesday rejuvenated their lead in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Wellingara based-club defeated Jarra West 1-0 in their week-five match played at the Late Ousman Saho Field to extend their lead in the country's second tier.

PSV Wellingara won their four opening league outings prior to their encounter with Jarra West boys, who defeated Greater Tomorrow Football Academy 2-1 in their last league fixture.

The Wellingara based club notched in one goal during the match without Jarra West reacting to grasp the vital three points.

The victory earned PSV Wellingara top-spot on the country's second division league table with 15 points, while Jarra West are still with 6 points after five league matches.

Jarra West will prepare to win their next league match to recover in the country's second division league.

