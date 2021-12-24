Gambia: Haleema Hamilton Joins Women Scorpions Ahead of AWCON Qualifier

The Gambia women national team has received a welcome boost following the invitation of Switzerland-based player Haleema Hamilton Froiland to the country's women national team ahead of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Swiss born Gambian joined the Queen Scorpions recently as they intensify technical preparations ahead of the next round of qualifiers away to Cameroon for the Africa Women Cup of Nations to be hosted in Morocco.

Haleema Hamilton Froiland is born to a Gambian mother based in Switzerland and is currently in the good books of FC Luzern of the Swiss Women's Super League (AWSL).

Reacting to her inclusion in the team, head coach Mariama Sowe said that Haleema will offer a lot of strength in depth to her side.

Source: GFF