Gambia: Waa Banjul Win to Level On Top, Ports Defeated Marimoo in Final Week-4 Fixtures

23 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Waa Banjul FC beat Samger FC 2-0 to close the gap at the top of the standings, while The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) defeated Marimoo FC 1-0 in the final game of the week-4 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1 Division League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Monday.

Banjul-based side Waa Banjul scored both goals in each halves with diminutive midfielder maestro Pa Assan Joof opening the scoring in the 43th minute, before Ebou Camara added the second in the 56th minute to move them leveled at the top of the standings.

The victory moved Waa Banjul to 3rd position with 10 points leveled with Falcons and Real de Banjul with all the three teams yet to test a defeat, while Academy Boys, Samger FC who are yet to win a single match after three loses and one draw sit at rock-bottom (16th) position with just a single point after four matches.

Elsewhere, Ferry Boys, Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) beat Marimoo FC 1-nil thanks to a 37th minute goal.

The Gambia Ports Authority now moved to 6th position with 7 points leveled with Hawks and Fortune respectively, while Marimoo dropped to the relegation zone (13th) position with just 2 points, leveled with Team Rhino.

Meanwhile, the league will now go on two weeks break for Christmas and New Year's respectively.

