Gambia: GEMS Project to Phase-Out in December

Gaining Research Experience in Africa for Tomorrow (GREAT), an institute that is spearheading an environmental monitoring project dubbed- The Gambia Environmental Monitoring Systems (GEMS), focusing on supporting and understanding climatic challenges faced by the country, is coming to an end this December 2021.

GEMS collect environmental and biodiversity data along The River Gambia to support research, conservation, record, monitor climate data.

On Tuesday 21st December 2021 GREAT organised a stakeholder's workshop to disclose the data collected by its team at Sunset Beach Hotel.

Maiyai Taal Hocheimy, Director of GREAT, said GEMS has provided the most recent environmental data collection along The River Gambia.

She added that there hasn't been any scientific publication for their work in The Gambia and they are blessed to be first.

Ms Maiyai explained that the data collected are aquatic, terrestrial, mangrove ecosystems, and biodiversity.

"Though the funding for the GEMS project will end December but the data collection will still continue because we believe environmental monitoring is key in supporting climate challenges." she said

Further on their data collectors, Ms Maiya indicated that they've created the first citizens science program in The Gambia, which she said, is getting people to participate in collecting scientific data along the six (6) regions across The River Gambia. These citizen scientists, she added, were high school students.

She added the project created job opportunities for 36 young Gambians across the six regions, some of whom are students from The University of The Gambia, Sankandi Youth Development Association, Community Action Platform on Environment and Development, TRY Oyster Women's Association, Kartong Bird Observatory, and Community Members at Project sites.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Alpha A.K. Jallow, Director of Climate Change Secretariat, at the Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources, said different developed countries have already pledged more than two-hundred and seventy-four million pounds to developing countries in mitigating the climate situation in developing countries in Africa which The Gambia is among. This, development he said, was made at the just ended Cop 26 summit.

Founded in 2018, GREAT came into being due to low research institutions in the country that is focusing on marine fresh water and coastal systems. The main purpose is to address some of the marine related problems in the country.