Tunisia: Suspension of VAT Exemption Plan for SCIS - CONECT Expresses Its Concern

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia, Conect International, Thursday, expressed its deep concern over the new measure related to the suspension of the VAT exemption plan for International Trading Companies (SCIs) and fully exporting services companies, included in the latest version of the 2022 finance bill.

This measure heavily penalizes the cash flow of International Trading Companies and threatens their viability, Conect said in a statement.

The VAT refund procedure is a procedure that requires the allocation of considerable resources for this "heavy and costly task", in time and money for SCIs, which are mostly SMEs created by young promoters. The real deadlines for returns are often counted in months and years.

"International trading companies have not received any incentives for several years. They are subject to income tax at the same rate as non-exporting companies", CONECT added.

The partial reimbursement of the cost of transport by the Export Promotion Fund-FOPRODEX is a very long procedure.

There are no competitive and effective mechanisms for covering commercial risks given the difficulties encountered with the Tunisian export credit insurance companies for covering non-traditional markets.

The International Trade Companies-SCIs do not benefit from competitive export funding mechanisms, more particularly, difficulties in terms of exchange regulations, in terms of transport costs and times as well as in terms of customs clearance.

According to figures from Conect, 9% of Tunisian exports are made by International Trading Companies, adding that 80% of exports to Africa are made by these companies.

The same source indicates that the gross profit margin of SCIs, especially in Africa, is generally less than 10% and therefore significantly lower than 19% of VAT.