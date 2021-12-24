Algeria: Tunisia, Algeria Social Security Agreement - New Executive Programme to Be Inked Early 2022 - Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi and Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women Condition Kaoutar Krikou agreed to hold the third meeting of the joint sectoral commission on social security in early 2022. The meeting will see the signing of the new executive programme of the convention on social security for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Ezzahi voiced satisfaction with the Tunisian-Algerian cooperation in the social field. He referred to the cooperation convention dated April 22, 1993, and its executive programme, which defines the areas of cooperation namely the promotion of people with disabilities, social defence, solidarity and combatting poverty.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Algerian Minister and the accompanying delegation, held on the margins of the 41st session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, on Wednesday.

The Minister presented an overview of the Ministry's programmes in the field of social promotion and the different structures in charge of the execution of these programmes at central, regional and local levels.

He stressed that Tunisia is committed to giving priority to vulnerable and low-income categories in the 2022 Finance Law despite the economic difficulties.

"The finance law includes important social measures, including the increase of the bonus granted to low-income families, the preservation of the financial balance of social funds and the financing of micro-projects for people with disabilities," he said.

For her part, the Algerian minister praised the Tunisian experience in the social field, reviewing the achievements in her country in terms of support for productive families, the rehabilitation of people with disabilities and their socio-economic integration.