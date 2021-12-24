Tunisia: New Year's Eve Celebration/ Fight Against Coronavirus - No Intention to Propose Preventive Measures - Scientific Committee

23 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — No intention to propose preventive measures on the occasion of the end of the year celebration, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Thursday Mahjoub Ouni, member of the scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus.

Ouni said in a statement to TAP that the committee stressed during its meeting with its members last Tuesday the imperative to apply the health protocol.

The stability of the pandemic situation in the country requires more vigilance to cope with a possible adaptation of the coronavirus and the omicron variant with any changes that may give rise to other variants.

The meeting also focused on the organisation of the Ministry of Health an open day of vaccination against the coronavirus on December 25, Ouni added.

He stressed in this regard the imperative to consolidate the vaccination process to ensure a high level of immunity and fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The different types of vaccines will probably be used during this open day of vaccination, the same source noted.

