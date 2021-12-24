Tunisia: Marzouki and Other Activists of 'Citizens Against Coup' Go On Hunger Strike

Tunis/Tunisia — Activists of the initiative "Citizens against the coup," including former President of the Republic Moncef Marzouki, on Thursday, announced having started a hunger strike to protest "the coup process of President of the Republic Kais Saied," according to them.

In a video posted online, they expressed a series of demands including "the release of imprisoned MPs, the end of military trials and the release of those arrested during the December 18 demonstration."

They also demand "the end of using the judiciary and the security institution in political conflicts and in silencing political opponents, as is the case with Marzouki."

These activists called for "an end to restrictions on protest movements, to guarantee media freedom and not to hinder access to information and the work of independent National Authorities."

They have resorted to a hunger strike to "alert the national and international human rights bodies to the danger posed by Saied's policies."

They accused him of "wanting to establish an authoritarian regime based on slogans," and of "taking advantage of the power of the security institution to overpower his opponents and impose the policy of fait accompli."

Marzouki said he had started a hunger strike to protest the court decision issued against him yesterday.

Former President Moncef Marzouki was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday to four years in prison with immediate effect for undermining the country's external security.