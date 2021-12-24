Sudan: December 19 Demos 'A Dark Day' for Sudanese Journalists

A poster promoting the December 19, 2021 Marches of the Millions across Sudan to mark the anniversary of the 2019 revolution.

Khartoum — The December 19 Marches of the Millions, in Khartoum on Sunday marked a dark day for journalists in Sudan, with several reports of violence, detentions, and injuries to media professionals. According to the Sudanese Journalists Network, December 19 witnessed the highest rate of violence in one day for journalists and media professionals, since the military coup d'état of October 25.

In a statement yesterday, the network says that journalist Mohamed Ahmed Ghalamabi was held, beaten, and taken to the Khartoum North Police Station. before being released the next morning.

Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reporter Abdallah Babiker was seriously injured by a tear gas canister and was taken to East Nile Hospital, where he is still receiving treatment. Journalist Omar Ibrahim Henry sustained a foot injury when he was hit by a canister.

Journalists Mohamed Ibrahim El Haj and Sabir Hamid suffered beating. El Haj was beaten by armed individuals who were based below the "iron Blue Nile bridge" connecting Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri (North), and Hamid by members of the Sudan Armed Forces near the White Nile bridge between Khartoum and Omdurman.

The network further reported that journalists Mohamed Jadeen and Maha El Tilib lost consciousness as a result of inhaling tear gas. Woman journalist Emtisal Abdelfadeel went missing. She was transported to a hospital after inhaling tear gas, and has since 'disappeared'.

The network confirmed that journalists and media professionals in Sudan continuously face severe risks and being targeted by the military authorities while performing their duties.