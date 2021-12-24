Liberia: U.S. Based Organization to Honor Amb. Endee, Others

Liberian Girls Rock, a non for profit, nonpolitical organization is poised to honor Liberia Cultural Ambassador, Juli Endee and other Liberians for what the group calls their meaningful contributions to the Liberian society in diverse sectors of the Country.

The honoring program which is expected the 30th of December 2021, is expected to recognize eight astute women of Liberia including Culture Ambassador Juli Endee, Humpheretta Reid, Children and Women Rights Advocate and designer, Paulita CC Wie, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, and Miss. Alicia Wreh, Dux of the West African Senior Secondary Examination ((WASSCE).

Speaking at a press conference at the Royal Hotel in Sinkor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Girls Rock, Eugenic Nice Sr. his organization was honoring Amb. Endee because her works through arts and culture as well as songs has over the years portrayed positives of the motherland, Liberia to the outside world.

The Liberian Cultural Amb. According to him, has helped to keep the good and rich culture of Liberia over the years.

He said his organization believes in women empowerment as a means of helping them define the positive image about the Country to the larger society.

Like you may know, Amb. Endee heads the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, a group that has been into preaching peace messages and promoting Liberians culture through songs and value share.

Mr. Nice who is visiting Liberia from the USA for the purpose of the honoring program, said it is time that Liberians stop what he calls negativities and showcase the positives the country has the globe community.

According to him, they chose eight women instead of more women in order to give the award value and to ensure that it is more meaningful than multitude which could otherwise kill the essence and value of it.

The 2021 edition of the award is the 30th with the eight women receiving an award each, but the 2022 edition according to the CEO of the organization is do what he calls a proper vetting of the names to get the best eight under their standards set to include; the person's respect for people and themselves, contribution to society including how consistent it is as well as their advocacy ability with focus on making meaningful impacts in other lives and the society in general.

He indicated that when Liberians start to highlight the positive images from the outside world, it will encourage investors to spend their money in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Nice stressed the need for Liberians to use the social media at their advantage to tell the story of the country to the world.

"Let's tell the positive stories about our women so that it can be used as motivation to lift other women up", he said.

Speaking about what initiative the Liberian Girls Rock in involved with, Mr. Nice told reporters that over the period, his organization has championed the cause in rendering assistance to the needy and promised to do more for the betterment of the society.

He spoke of a scholarship program to kids who are now in school, renders medical supports to deserving children of Liberia as well as providing feeding for kids who are in needs.

Mr. Nice disclosed that this year, the Liberian Girls Rock as part of its activities donated rice as well as cash to orphanage homes and schools including teachers payment, initiatives he said his organization stands for, support and women empowerment as well as showing love to people.

"We need to now invest in our children because they are the future leaders of the Country and if not, he fears that their old age will be painful and difficult", he emphasized.

Giving a history about his organization, Nice said the Liberian Girls Rock was established in 2014 in Minnesota, the United States of America with the aim of shining light on women empowerment, fighting hunger rendering assistances in the both health and educational sectors of Liberia.