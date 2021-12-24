Egypt: PM Follows Up On Project of Unified National Network for Emergency, Public Safety

24 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired a meeting on Thursday to follow up on efforts of implementing a unified national network for emergency and public safety in Egypt.

The meeting was held in the government's headquarters in the new administrative capital, located east of Cairo.

The grid aims to achieve full cooperation and coordination between all bodies and agencies in the state to quickly contain and address different types of emergencies, crises and catastrophes during a certain period of time, Madbouli said.

During the meeting, Director of the Signal Department of the Armed Forces Bakr Bayoumi reviewed the timetable to establish the network.

The installations have started since March, and 512 positions of the grid were completed in November, Bayoumi said, adding that another 1,242 positions will be built during next year.

The installation and operation of the main Centrex of the national grid is underway, he said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

