Zimbabwe: 'Lift Needless Sanctions On Zim'

Palestinians have called for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, principally the United States.

Speaking from the Square of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Palestine on Wednesday, Ms Ropina Sabat said as the eyes of the world were presently directed at Bethlehem the birth place of Jesus Christ, Palestinians looking at Zimbabwe and other countries supporting their just cause, with more "respect and appreciation".

"We hope that many visitors of pilgrims will show up here in Palestine to celebrate Christmas next year and from Bethlehem, we pray for the lifting of sanctions on your country.

"Merry Christmas and happy New Year from Palestine to Zimbabwe," said Ms Sabat.

Another speaker, Ms Amanda Ballout, said Palestine sends "sincere congratulations on the occasion of Christmas. On this wonderful occasion we wish Zimbabwe peace and prosperity".

She added that they were praying for the immediate lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe. Bethlehem is one of the world's greatest spiritual cities.

Yesterday, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri added his voice to the growing calls for sanctions removal.

"Illegal economic sanctions gravely impede Zimbabwe's efforts to improve its economy and peoples' livelihoods, thus they must be immediately and completely lifted," said Ambassador Almassri.

"Sanctions amount to collective punishment of the Zimbabwean people, with millions of innocents harmed daily and nothing achieved, but deeper tensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In this regard, Palestine stands in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and firmly opposes unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that severely violate the basic norms governing international relations and once again demonstrate to the world the typical double standards and bullyism."

Ambassador Almassri also wished Zimbabwe a "merry Christmas and great success in the year to come".

"May this holiday season bring peace, security and prosperity to your nation. We hope that in the coming year, Palestinians will be able to celebrate this holy season as an independent nation free from illegal occupation by Israel," he said.

Zimbabwe and Palestine enjoy cordial relations, which date back to the days of Harare's liberation struggle.

In support of the Palestinian cause, Zimbabweans joined the world in commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29.

The commemorations were organised by a local civil society organisation called Shoulder to Shoulder with Palestine.