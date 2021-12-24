Rwanda: Zim, Rwanda Ink Professionals Exchange MOU

Zimbabwe and Rwanda yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two republics exchanging educational personnel and expertise.

The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations and the latest exchange is anchored on protecting citizens from unethical and unfair recruitment practices in foreign lands.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima led the Zimbabwean delegation and signed on behalf of the Government while Rwanda was represented by its Education Minister, Dr Valentine Uwamariya.

"The signing of the MoU indeed enables both our countries to protect our citizens from the dangers of unethical and unfair recruitment practices which nowadays characterise the recruitment of human capital across the borders and foreign labour markets in general," said Minister Prof Mavima.

"This partnership creates an avenue for both Zimbabwe and Rwanda to play a significant role in advancing the ideals of our continent as encapsulated in the continental development frameworks given the fact that human capital development is critical to delivering on both the Agenda 2063 Vision and the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

"I am happy that our MoU has comprehensive provisions which ingrain decent work principles across the whole process of exchange of personnel and expertise, including critical issues in labour migration such as non-discrimination and portability of social security benefits," said Minister Mavima.

"I have no doubt that this MoU shall indeed be a template of good practice across the continent of Africa and beyond.

"Let me accordingly commend the technical officials of both countries for a well-crafted agreement."

The expeditious establishment of both the Joint Recruitment Committee and the Joint Technical Committee to facilitate the swift implementation of the MoU is what both parties want to work on.

"It is our hope that delays and bureaucratic inertia will not be allowed to stand in the way for the immediate consummation of the MoU we have signed today.

"There is scope for us to explore wider cooperation in various areas of expertise between our two countries."

Prof Mavima saluted the able leadership of President Mnangagwa and President Paul Kagame.

Dr Uwamariya was happy with the signing of the MoU and expressed optimism the agreed terms will be implemented quickly for the benefit of all parties involved.

"The signing of this MoU marks an important milestone in the partnership between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

"The MoU will also make it possible for Rwanda to hire Zimbabwean teachers and lecturers for teaching in the college of medicine and health sciences," said Dr Uwamariya.

Zimbabwe's health system has won international plaudits for the way it handled the Covid-19 pandemic while locally trained health professionals are in a huge demand globally.