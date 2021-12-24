Ethiopia: Nation Distributing Digital ID for Advanced National, Continental Services

Aimed at delivering advanced social, health and economic services Ethiopia is working on distributing digital ID cards to its citizens. Last week, Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) State Minister Huriya Ali had consulted the digital ID distribution project officials regarding the status project. The national digital ID project is being implemented in various federal institutions.

The government is working to provide the digital national ID card to 95 percent of its citizens in the coming four years. According to Huriya, a national digital ID is vital to spread fair process and increase the confidence of citizens in online services. She added that the security of citizens' personal information should get special attention.

The objective of the National ID project is to make every citizen legal resident with due right of getting quick services confidentially. National ID Project Manager Yodahe Arayaselassie said that the digital ID allows citizens get a permanent address and document services. He noted the registration to get the ID will be handled via with eye and fingerprints. So it will enable every citizen to have only one ID.

The ministry will provide the necessary support for the success of the project nationwide. It is noted that the digital ID card is being carried out by MInT in line with the efforts of the approval of the private data protection proclamation, which is believed to be important scheme to keep citizens' privacy.

Ethiopia has also given the case the required attention. And it is endeavoring to consolidate close cooperation with other African countries by expanding digital technology including the digital national ID services. The country has called on other AU member states to apply the same.

According to Yodahe, African Union member countries should pay attention to digital ID implementation in order to make Africa more connected in business and economy. It was five years ago that the African Union had started working to enable all Africans possess digital IDs by 2030, according to him.

African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga once said, "Digital ID is widely-recognized as a foundational infrastructure for the delivery of services, whether in-person or online. It promotes inclusive growth by enabling a range of development outcomes, such as financial inclusion, universal healthcare coverage, productive social safety-nets, and an accessible digital economy. Our work at AUC is to make Digital IDs recognizable across borders, which means they can become a powerful driver of regional economic integration and safe and orderly migration."

Commissioner Muchanga added, "If well-designed and well-implemented, digital ID systems should exclude the greater risks for vulnerable populations such as the poor, marginalized women and girls, migrants, refugees and stateless persons. We should be mindful of data protection and privacy."

The process of rolling out digital IDs is a point in which the AUC aimed at ensuring the transition to a digital economy in Africa. Digital ID is crucial for digital transformation and inclusion. A person should be perceived as a prospect not suspect. Interoperability, cybersecurity, agility and innovation are key for a good ID.

"African economies are adopting digital solutions and transforming business models making the Continent an increasingly attractive environment for global business investment. The African Union shares the excitement and brings forward the opportunities while addressing the hurdles and challenges," as to the Commissioner.

The digital economy in Africa is expected to grow to over 300 billion USD by 2025. This will be on the back of massive mobile penetration and rapidly evolving payments and settlements systems.

In order to promote continued development of e-commerce, another key requirement is the development of digital identity (ID) systems and platforms. This is an issue being addressed by the African Union, he noted.

Similar to Ethiopia, some African countries and regions are making strides in developing their digital ID systems and platforms. While there is evidence of progress, these developments notwithstanding, Africa is yet to fully exploit the benefits of digital ID in various sectors. These benefits range from establishing a legal identity for the actors in artisanal and small-scale mining to catalyzing social protection, financial inclusion, governance and digital trade among others, it was indicated.

"We can take financial inclusion within the scope of expected African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) benefits. Using it as an instrument of solving the attendant issues of the informality of small-scale traders, inclusive of cross border traders many of whom are women. These informality challenges small-scale players into cycles of poverty sustaining subsistence operations. Such unsustainable practices have to be addressed," according to Muchanga.

As any member states of the AU, the digital ID has a great contribution to Ethiopia's economy and social sectors especially in bank insurance, health, education and others. It will hasten a legal trade relationship between African countries that's why African Union members have been working focus on digital ID implementation.

The digital ID service has also a significant role in the efficiency of the AfCFTA that is planned to be created especially between the countries in the continent. As to Yodahe, the digital ID will play an important role in strengthening the relationship between Africans thereby consolidate the Pan-Africanism movement. In addition, the digital ID Project will help the African Union to achieve the continental economic plan.

However, the implementation of the digital ID service requires a secured private data protection system and laws to prevent possible identity theft and misuse. Therefore, Ethiopia is preparing a proclamation that protects personal data. Recently, the MInT has conducted a consultation on the draft proclamation of personal data protection together with science, technology and innovation offices and agencies of regions and city administrations. The consultation program was intended to gather recommendations from stakeholders at regional level for better fulfillment of the personal data protection draft proclamation.

On the occasion, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola (PhD) said that the personal data protection proclamation should be made with attention to the implementation of the five-year digital economy plan of the country. The proclamation will help to protect the rights of individuals not to be used for illegal purposes and this boost the security of digital ID.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD DECEMBER 24/2021