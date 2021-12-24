South Africa: Sadness on the Passing of Franklin Thomas

24 December 2021
Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Franklin A. Thomas. We send our condolences to his family and friends, as well as to the broader Ford Foundation family, of which he was part.

Thomas led the Ford Foundation between 1979 and 1996, supporting anti-apartheid work and developing an association with Nelson Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Foundation later become a major beneficiary of the Ford Foundation, and more recently Thomas oversaw the US office of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

In 2014 we were honoured to host Thomas at the Foundation's newly unveiled Centre of Memory, and to give him a guided tour of Madiba's private papers as well as the Centre's exhibitions, reading-room, and dialogue spaces.

Thomas will be missed, especially by the many who have benefitted from his wisdom and commitment. We have lost a friend.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nelson Mandela Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X