South Africa: Sadness on the Passing of Franklin Thomas

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Franklin A. Thomas. We send our condolences to his family and friends, as well as to the broader Ford Foundation family, of which he was part.

Thomas led the Ford Foundation between 1979 and 1996, supporting anti-apartheid work and developing an association with Nelson Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Foundation later become a major beneficiary of the Ford Foundation, and more recently Thomas oversaw the US office of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

In 2014 we were honoured to host Thomas at the Foundation's newly unveiled Centre of Memory, and to give him a guided tour of Madiba's private papers as well as the Centre's exhibitions, reading-room, and dialogue spaces.

Thomas will be missed, especially by the many who have benefitted from his wisdom and commitment. We have lost a friend.