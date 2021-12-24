Liberia: Russian Proxy Cyber War On Western Investment in Liberia Exposed

Several private cyber experts have identified a Russian backed page that is flooding the Liberian cyber and online media space with disinformation about AcelorMittal amended MDA now before the Liberia National Legislature. International investment experts confirmed that the deal is not controversial in the least, as has been presented to the Liberian people.

The online page, "EMPOWER LIBERIA", which presents itself as a charity that promotes Liberian interest is phony and internationally created and sponsored page churning out disinformation daily to the Liberian public.

The Russian backed "EMPOWER LIBERIA" page created the myth that ArcelorMittal had negotiated exclusive control of the country's rail infrastructure with the Executive to simply make both institutions unpopular with the people. This paper has carefully reviewed the MDA and there is no such provision. Sadly, lawmakers in the lower House played to the gallery and used the same disinformation in their joint committee report to pass the MDA. This seems to have caused so much confusion that the Senate being confused themselves did not know from where to start their debate and was forced to close their extraordinary session without debating the MDA.

The net loss of all of these hullabaloos created by this misinformation campaign is the poor Liberian people who are struggling to join the workforce by whatever opportunities that would come out of the investment.

Speaking under strict condition of anonymity, a highly placed Western diplomat confided that 'embassy experts found the EMPOWER LIBERIA page to be externally controlled and working against the economic interest of Western allies'.

'This resembles what we saw in the US were Russian trolls intervened in American elections and arguably tilted the political balance. The source continued.

The British firm AcerlorMittal was Liberia's first post war multibillion dollar investment, and in many ways, opened the door to revival of the Liberian economy after 14 years of civil war and a battered international image. The company has been a true partner, spending millions of dollars every year as county development funds to support economic advancement in the areas the company operates. A Nimba County Legislator recently confirmed the positive news that Government of Liberia has committed to ensuring that all of ArcelorMittal's County Social Development Fund payments would go directly to the affected counties to address development needs in their communities.

Another local government official from the County averred that they recognize that ArcelorMittal is their backbone, but they are angry because all of the money the company has been paying is not reaching their counties.

Referring to the Empower Liberia misinformation campaign, one Liberian journalist said, it is as if someone is dumping content to drown out the local press'. The local media is feeling helpless as Russian troll firms and secretly paid Liberian Legislators dominate an important national conversation.

Security experts say this is a test run and that if it works, this same tactics and instrument would be deployed to continue to interfere with and disrupt government policies in other countries in Africa that are considered pro-West. This could also be detrimental to free and fair elections in the region.