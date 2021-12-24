Cameroon: IRIC - Steering Committee Approves 2022 Budget

Minister Felix Mbayu chaired the meeting of the institution on December 23, 2021.

The International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), has been commended for carrying out its mission of education and research as well as enhancing international cooperation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The remark was made by the Steering Committee of the institution chaired by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on behalf of the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on December 23, 2021 in the presence of the Rector of the Yaounde of Yaounde II, Prof Adolphe Minkoa She. The session of the Steering Committee was dedicated to adopting the budget for the institution and Performance Project. IRIC's budget for 2022 was adopted at FCFA one billion 194 billion 20 thousand.

In his statement to the press at the end of deliberations, the Director of IRIC, Daniel Urbain Ndongo, said he presented the balance sheet of the institution and its execution report for 2021. "The Steering Committee reviewed the activities of the year and it emerged that IRIC, despite the Covid-19 pandemic carried out its missions of teaching and research, as well as the mission of international cooperation which principally seeks the internationalisation of the institution. The Steering Committee also approved the Annual Performance Project of IRIC and adopted the budget at FCFA one billion 194 million 20 thousand. We will continue activities of pedagogy and international cooperation," he said.

The behavior of students and staff, he said, is constantly monitored within the framework of the managerial plan of the institution. Improving the working conditions of staff and infrastructural development are other projects Daniel Urbain Ndongo said will be realised as the institution prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. IRIC, he stated, believes that a united and peaceful Cameroon is a guarantee for stability in the sub region and even beyond.

IRIC has gained a reputation for its good performance, progress recorded in the field of good governance and the promotion of democratic as well as republican values of the country through its pedagogic and management methods.