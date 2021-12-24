Cameroon: CERAC - First Lady Communes With Vulnerable Kids

This was during the 28th General Assembly of the charitable association yesterday December 23, 2021 in Yaounde. A balance sheet of the year's activities was also presented.

The First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya, and Founder of the charitable association: the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) has communed with some kids from the South West and North West Regions of the country. This was during the 28th General Assembly of CERAC yesterday, December 23, 2021 at the headquarters of the association in Yaounde.

Some of the kids were part of the Light Outreach Foundation from Bamenda. It was an opportunity for the First Lady to be in touch with kids from the restive regions of the country. It was a brief and memorable moment for the children who had an exceptional indoor time with Mrs Chantal Biya. The children did not only receive Christmas gifts from the First Lady, but also collected some for their mates who were not present at the audience. At the end, the First Lady took to the rostrum to express delight following her audience with the children. "I am particularly happy to receive children from the North West and South West Regions, who came to celebrate with CERAC members. I warmly greet them and wish them well in all they do," the First Lady told the general assembly.

Given that it was time in the humanitarian journey where members of CERAC had to pause to take stock of the road covered, in order to better gear up for the challenges that lie ahead, the Founding President of CERAC said after two years of absence due to the health crisis, she was happy to meet other members of the association in good health. As she wished them Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2022, she added: "My dear sisters let us continue to work together in peace and harmony for the wellbeing of the vulnerable population."

Particular about yesterday's General Assembly was that it gathered in an extraordinary session, only members of the Executive Bureau of CERAC. Coordinating the assembly was the General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Grace Dion Ngute. She said it has been a difficult year for the association due to the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the members directly and indirectly. However, this did not deter the members from pursing the objectives of the association as underlined by the First Lady in 1995.

Dr Grace Dion Ngute said they focused on building friendship between members of the association and ensuring active solidarity in projects of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, to improve their living conditions, their health and access to education. In this light, CERAC achieved 90 per cent of its activities this year.

CERAC has been able to record outstanding achievements within its three years' programme of activities, renewed annually and based on several areas of human development in all the ten regions of the country. While presenting the balance sheet of activities for the year, the outgoing Secretary General of CERAC, Dr Veronique Nganou Djoumessi noted that the association did not remain indifferent to the plight of people in the North West and South West Regions affected by the socio-political crisis. Without hesitation, CERAC joined the nationwide trend of solidarity for relief by providing foodstuffs and other aids to Internally Displaced Persons. In 2022, the association will continue to consolidate friendship in diversity for the wellbeing of vulnerable persons nationwide