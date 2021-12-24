Burkina Faso: 29 Players in Burkina Faso Provisional Totalenergies Afcon Squad

Burkina Faso have officially released a 29-man preliminary squad for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 which is taking place from next month.

The Stallions head coach Kamou Malo announced his list for the tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Notably missing from the squad is Lassina Frank Traore who is currently an injury which has ruled him out of the rest of the 2021-22 football season.

Bryan Dabo who was key for Burkina Faso during the World Cup qualifiers is also excluded from the squad due to an injury.

Bertrand Traore who has recovered from a thigh injury he sustained in October whilst on international duty is among the selected players for the AFCON.

Another returnee from injury who made the Stallions is Standard Liege attacker Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba. The 20-year-old missed the last round of matches in the World Cup qualifications in November.

Provisional Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Hervé Kouakou KOFFI (Sporting de Charleroi, Belgium), Farid Sofiane OUÉDRAOGO (Majestic SC, Burkina Faso), Kilian NIKIEMA (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Aboubacar Babayouré SAWADOGO (RC Kadiogo, Burkina Faso)

DEFENDERS: Edmond TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Issoufou DAYO (RS Berkane, Morocco), Yacouba Nasser DJIGA (FC Basel, Switzerland), Soumaïla OUATTARA (FUS de Rabat, Morocco), Steeve YAGO (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Issa KABORE (Troyes, France), Patrick MALO (Hassania Agadir, Morocco), Oula Abass TRAORÉ (Horoya AC, Guinea), Hermann NIKIEMA (SALITAS FC, Burkina Faso)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MIDFIELDERS: Gustavo Fabrice SANGARÉ (Quevilly-Rouen, France), Dramane NIKIEMA (Horoya AC, Guinea), Adama GUIRA (Racing Rioja CF, Spain), Blati TOURÉ (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Ismahila OUEDRAOGO (PAOK Salonika, Greece), Saïdou SIMPORÉ (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt)

FORWARDS: Bertrand TRAORÉ (Aston Villa, England), Zakaria SANOGO (Ararat-Armenia, Armenia), Cyrille BAYALA (AC Ajaccio , France), Éric TRAORE (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Mohamed KONATE (Akhmat Grozny, Russia), Dango Aboubacar Faissal OUATTARA (FC Lorient, France), Boureima Hassane BANDÉ (NK Istra, Croatia), Abdoul Fessal TAPSOBA (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Jean Botué Fiacre KOUAMÉ (AC Ajaccio, France), Cheick Djibril OUATTARA (Olympique de Safi, Morocco)