Egypt Reports 883 New Infections, 10 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Thursday that 883 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 378,843.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 10 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,510 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 542 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 314,994, the spokesman added.

MENA