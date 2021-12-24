Liberia: Renowned American Baptist Preacher Cautions Liberia Baptist Mission and Educational Convention Graduates to Be Unwavering in Changing Lives

Paynesville — Rev. Erwin Lee Trollinger, Jr. Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church, White Plain, New York, USA has told graduates of the Liberia Baptist Mission and Educational Convention (LBMEC) to be steadfast in making disciples for Christ.

Serving as a keynote speaker at the 45th commencement convocation of the Liberia Baptist Mission and Educational Convention Sunday, Rev. Trollinger cautioned graduates that what they have acquired over the years is not in vain adding that God is about to take them to a new level.

The theme of the 45th commencement convocation of the Liberia Baptist Mission and Educational Convention was "Walking Worthy of Your Calling".

"To have a job is one thing but if you have a career it means that you have study a particular discipline or expertise in what you are doing so that when you are transferred from here to another country, your career will still makes opportunity for you because you are in a career and not a job," Rev. Trollinger said.

Also speaking, Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, President of the Liberia Baptist Mission and Educational Convention (LBMEC) said: "Today, as contemporary teachers and preachers, it is my call to you, fellow graduates to develop the culture of boldness in your sermons and messages in the classrooms, on the pulpits and your daily engagements."

Rev. Reeves told the graduates that it was time to speak truth to power and it behooves them to be fearless as soldiers of the cross.

He said, "My fellow prospective graduates, in today's world, the mantle of authority is yours; you must stand up for what is right and speak against the trending ills in our society."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, LBTS President Rev. Massaquoi also said that the world the graduates are entering is not one that will applaud them for the ministry or spiritual direction they offer--instead, it is a world that seems to give respect to the highest net worth, the loudest boasts, and the broadest presence on social media.

"The vocations where you are called are unlikely to bring you claim, but they are the vocations that have the greatest likelihood of healing deep hurts, shaping meaningful lives, and offering reconciliation and hope," Rev. Massaquoi told the graduates.

According to Rev. Massaquoi, the work the graduates have been called to do have the potential to change the world because of the spiritual formation, knowledge, and skills they carry.

He said: "You are the Preachers! May I remind you of the words of Paul in 2 Timothy 4:2, "Preach the world; be instant in season, out of season, reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. Let this be your mantra for ministry; preach the Word of God and walk worthy of the vocation wherewith you are called."