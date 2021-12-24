Liberia: Lawmakers, CSOs Brainstorm Strategy for Passage of Revenue Sharing Bill

Monrovia — In a bid to curb illicit financial flow to ensure equitable revenue generation, civil society groups and members of the Bi-partisan Legislative Caucus on Thursday, December 23, held a strategic forum for the passage of the Revenue Sharing Bill.

The Bill, which emanated from the Executive, seeks to promote revenue sharing between the central and local governments and is in keeping with the Local Government Act of 2018, which calls for revenues generated from natural resources and other services to be shared.

When passed into law, the Bill will create the fiscal space for local administrations to deliver services that facilitate socio-economic and infrastructural developments in the counties.

Speaking at the one-day consultative meeting, the Secretary of the Bi-partisan Legislative Caucus, Nimba County Electoral District Six Representative, Dorwohn T. Gleekia, asserted that the Bill is key to development at local government level, and as such, the meeting was of great importance to many discussions around its passage.

"This meeting was intended to provide more insights and understanding that on the Bill and the important work CSOs are doing around it working in the interest of the country. This will see how best we can work against those issues that will undermine revenue generation," Rep. Gleekia noted.

As Secretary on the caucus, established recently, we thought it wise to have a brainstorming session today, as this has been just one of the many we have had."

Upon the return of the Legislature, which is due on the second Monday of January, 2022, the Nimba County lawmaker indicated, that the Bi-partisan Legislative Caucus will work with the House Committee on Ways Means and Finance to ensure the successful passage of the instrument.

"Lots of good things are behind this bill. It helps to strengthen the revenue of the county. Once the act comes into full swing, counties will get involved. It will help with counties' development agenda. And the best way to do this is to have more engagement and working session as we did today," he said.

For his part, Montserrado County Electoral District #16 Representative and member of the Bi-partisan Legislative Caucus, Dixon Seboe, intoned that the Caucus is one of the best means through which the passage of the Bill can be achieved.

Rep. Seboe, who vowed to work with NAYMOTE, Integrity Watch and others, stressed the need to hold a working session upon the Legislature return for more discussions surrounding this.

"In the budget, percentage of excess revenue should go to the county. This is in an effort of decentralization and this is why this Bill is good," the Montserrado County Electoral District #16 lawmaker, Seboe told the gathering.

At the same time, the Executive Director of the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NAYMOTE), Eddie Jarwolo indicated that the bill is aimed at promotimg transparency in the public service, both at local and central government levels, as it is geared towards controlling illicit cash flow.

"We are here today to strategize to see how the bill can be fast track for passage upon the return of the Legislature. This will promote local development. The fact that you have money is going and staying in the county means you will have good financial flow and you will have more people leaving in the county to work," Jarwolo averred.

"This is part of the decentralization law and it is going to be well coordinated, with the lawmakers providing over sight."

He furthered maintained that the Bill will contribute to national development and that Both CSOs and media will monitor the implementation and expansion of the money.

Jarwolo meanwhile said: "We are into this because we believe this is a good bill and we are happy that these lawmakers have made their own commitment to the passage."