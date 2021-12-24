Sierra Leone Lights Up Kenema Through Transco CLSG Grid

Sierra Leon — The prolonged state of unreliable electricity in Kenema, Sierra Leone's second largest city and the town of Bo, is over as President Maada Bio switched on the long-awaited electricity from the TRANSCO CLSG line on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Moments after the President turned on the light, the city went into frenzy as residents jubilated the outcome of the historic ceremony.

In his remarks, the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif noted that by switching on this light, President Bio is offering the people of Sierra Leone hope for a better life, improved health, and education, alleviating poverty, and fostering sustainable socio-economic development.

Sierra Leone is the first country to sign both the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and the Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) and start trade on the line in earnest. This, the General Manager added, is a clear manifestation of the President's leadership role played in ensuring that this transformative CLSG project is achieved for the betterment of all.

Both Sierra Leone and Guinea have manifested their unwavering readiness to provide unimpeded electricity access to their respective populations as both countries have completed the signing of the PPAs and TSAs.

Mr. Sherif thanked President Bio for his firm support to the CLSG project implementation. He also recognized the laudable efforts and supports provided by the Ministers and government officials of the Ministries of Finance, Energy, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Lands, Labor, the residence Ministers of East and North and the EPA; The Paramount Chiefs, chiefs, tribal elders in our areas of operations, the Project Affected persons, contractors and subcontractors. "Thank you, sir, for such a visionary sight, we are reaping the fruits of that journey today."

Pres. Bio in a brief remark paid special tribute to TRANSCO CLSG for making the electricity available for the people of Sierra Leone. He also lauded the relentless effort by the Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, Finance Minister and other stakeholders including the donors and the country parliament for their unwavering commitment that has resulted in the realization of electricity in Kenema and Bo respectively.

He expressed his gratitude to the donors for their relentless support towards the development goals of Sierra Leone and for supporting this CLSG project to completion. "You have shared our vision as a government that the lack of access to affordable and stable electricity is a constraint to economic and national development.

"More electricity means more economic activities, better jobs, profitable private capital investments, increased manufacturing and technological capacity, increased food production, more innovation, better health care and education and better quality of life for the population," President Bio said.

President Bio recognized that affordable and reliable electricity sits very well with Sierra Leone's development needs and agenda. "Energy is indeed a cross-enabler and a critical driver of development," he added.