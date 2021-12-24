Nigeria: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

The explosion was as a result of electric poles that collapsed on the pipeline.

Residents of Igando, Idimu, and Egbeda areas of Lagos woke up Friday to a pipeline explosion.

The explosion occurred at the pipeline site located at Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda.

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the explosion posed no threat to human lives.

Mr Farinloye said the explosion was as a result of electric poles that collapsed on the pipeline.

"The electric cable collapse led to electric sparks all over the area and the sparks got to the spilled content of PMS around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and subsequent explosion.

"The pipeline corridor have been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals.

"The pipeline fire explosion does not pose any threat to human and public lives," he said.

Mr Farinloye had earlier sent an advisory to residents in Egbeda and environs to observe safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles.

Although he said the fire service was mobilised to prevent fire outbreak, the pipeline exploded before preventive measures could be taken.

Mr Farinloye added that emergency responders from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and security operatives from the NSCDC were on ground.

"Traffic has been diverted though Governor's Road to Ikotun while efforts are on by Ikeja distribution Company to dismantle the poles and remove the cables crossing the highway.

"The pipeline is burning out gradually as trapped content after shutting supplies will have burn out completely for the fire to be out."

The NEMA boss said no life was lost or injury sustained in the incident.