Kenya: Coast Hotels Optimistic of Up to 95% Occupancy During Festivities

Nairobi — A section of tourism and hospitality players have expressed optimism that coast hotel occupation rate is likely to reach to 95 per cent during this Christmas holiday season, a tremendous improvement compare to last year same period.

The players noted that the high numbers will be driven by the domestic market that is buoyed by the closure of schools.

PrideInn Group of Hotels, Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said that he believes the hotel occupation rate across the coastal region will increase up to 100 percent over the christmas weekend and New Year eve.

Noorani added that prevailing political stability together with relaxing of Covid- 19 measures have had a positive effect on the tourism industry and attract Mainland tourists to experience the Christmas atmosphere at the coast.

"Tourism and hospitality business that was just finding its footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic is being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the Omicron variant" said Noorani

Industry players, nonetheless, fear that due to the Omicron variant emerging, tourism and hospitality business may be affected come early next year.

"Tourism and hospitality industries were the worst-affected sectors during the first and second waves of Covid-19. Recently, following a drop in the number of cases and high vaccination numbers, these sectors were witnessing the green shoots of recovery, however, the fear of Omicron has again caused fear in the hospitality industry, with many tourists contemplating cancelling their advance bookings and hotel room reservations." he added.