South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Cogta Saddened By Passing of 32 Initiates in Eastern Cape

22 December 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs notes with shock and sadness the reports on the passing of initiates in the Eastern Cape Province during the December 2021 initiation season. So far, 32 initiation related fatalities have been reported.

The committee notes that the spike in initiation deaths coincides with the relaxation of regulations that imposed a temporary ban on male customary initiation.

It is of great concern to the committee that this tragedy continues unmitigated despite its recent series of engagements with the relevant male customary initiation role players, both nationally and provincially, in a bid to hold those responsible to account. The committee will continue to intensify oversight over the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act, which became effective in September this year.

The Act provides for the establishment of National and Provincial Initiation Oversight Structures which will be a critical intervention in the male customary initiation crisis.

The committee calls on the relevant departments, law enforcement agencies and traditional leaders to increase both preventative and consequence management efforts to end this unnecessary and preventable carnage of young men permanently.

It also envisages to convene an urgent male customary initiation Indaba to share best practice on conducting this ancient rite of passage safely. For many communities, this rite is an important part of their cultural identity.

Every effort must therefore be made to ensure safety of the initiates and to prevent death from becoming normalised.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X