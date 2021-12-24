Kenya Airways Strikes Codeshare Deal With Italian Carrier, Ita Airways

24 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — National Airline, Kenya Airways (KQ) and Italy's new flag carrier, ITA Airways, have announced a codeshare agreement providing passengers with seamless connections from the KQ network to destinations across Europe.

Under the new agreement, travellers will be able to connect to ITA Airways network across Europe and reach some of Italy's most picturesque cities and towns.

Customers flying from Nairobi with Kenya Airways will be able to conveniently connect to 13 destinations in Italy: Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Napoli, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Torino, Trieste, Venice, and Verona, through its three international European gateway destinations: Amsterdam, Paris, and London.

"The new codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and ITA Airways will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing Kenya Airways to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong customer base across the continent," said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways.

By placing the customer at the heart of its business, ITA Airways said its goal is to ensure an outstanding Italian-inspired experience and personalized services strengthened by a solid commitment towards digitalization and sustainability.

