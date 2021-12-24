Tunisia: 28 Irregular Migrants of African and Asian Nationality Rescued Off Ras Jedir

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty eight irregular migrants of different nationalities were rescued on Thursday by the National Navy units.

The migrants called for help when the boat carrying them broke down 80 km off Ras Jdir.

They had set sail from the Libyan coast of Zouara on the night of December 22-23 in an attempt to reach Europe, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Aged between 14 and 33, the migrants, including 21 Bangladeshis, 3 Kenyans (one of them a woman), 1 Pakistani, 1 Ghanaian, 1 Moroccan and 1 Algerian, were taken to the Zarzis fishing port where they were handed over to the local National Guard units.