Tunisia: 'Wealth Creation Lacking in Tunisian Economy and Only Private Sector Can Remedy It' (Fatma Marrakchi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The lack of wealth creation rather than economic policies is a handicap for Tunisian economy, academic Fatma Marrakchi considered.

These budgetary, monetary and exchange rate policies are cyclical and will serve above all to mitigate the various shocks that the economy may suffer, she explained at a conference on "Tunisia's economic situation and ways out of the crisis," organised by the e-journal "Montadayet."Hence, to reverse the situation, it is necessary to unleash energies, examine the problems and obstacles hindering the creation of enterprises and their development, she affirmed.

Marrakchi argued that the way out of the current economic crisis does not lie in the exchange rate policy, but rather in the change of the economic development model, through a private sector capable of creating value and a competitive economy.

In her analysis of the country's monetary policy, the academic laid emphasis on how the drop in average economic growth between the pre-revolution and post-revolution periods impacted on the depreciation of the dinar, which fell from 4.5% to 0.7%.

This sharp decline has been seen through the decrease in Tunisian exports, the increase in demand for foreign currency, the decline in the investment rate and the rise in consumption, she said, adding that this situation has led to the depreciation of the dinar, whose value is the result of the gap between supply and demand for foreign currency.

"Of course, the impact of the depreciation of the value of a currency is not always negative in itself, but for Tunisia the depreciation of the Tunisian dinar has contributed to inflation (higher import prices), State budget deficit (higher subsidies) and payment of the foreign currency debt.

"I am still sceptical about the positive effects of this depreciation, especially with regard to the competitiveness of our products sold abroad," she pointed out, wondering in this regard about alternatives to lowering export prices. Is it the only solution to boost Tunisian exports?."

Marrakchi estimated that the currency parity is not the responsibility of the BCT, as the stabilisation of the exchange rate must be ensured by endeavouring to consolidate the fundamentals of the Tunisian economy. The issuing institute intervenes to correct these depreciations, using foreign currency reserves, while these stocks should be used to cover the country's essential import needs, particularly wheat and energy.

The BCT also intervenes by raising the key interest rate to increase the cost of credit, in order to reduce household consumption and imported products and the demand for foreign currency.

However, this intervention will not fail to slow down investment credits and economic growth accordingly.

The official concluded by recalling that the value of the dinar is also determined by the growth differential achieved by Tunisia and the partners with which it trades.