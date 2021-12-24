Kenya: Nairobi Residents in Last Minute Dash to Upcountry As Fares Multiply

Nairobi — Kenyans thronged the bus stations in the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) on Friday to try and make it to upcountry for festivities with a majority of them expressing anger over hiked fares.

A spot check by Capital FM established that fares were hiked with public vehicles operators like James Njau of Likana Sacco and Reuben Mosoku of Kisii Shuttle saying the demand was high with few vehicles available.

"There are very many people compared to a time like this last year (2020). Kenyans have decided to go to the village in large numbers and we have to balance because we are going to Nakuru and our vehicles are coming back to Nairobi empty. We are only transporting people to upcountry but there are no people who are coming from upcountry to Nairobi that is why the fare is high," Njau said.

His colleague Mosoku added, "We have very few vehicles and customers are very many plus and you know when demand is high the fare automatically shoots."

Jane Wanjiru and Mercy Kawira who were travelling to Nyeri and Meru respectively said they had no option but to go and celebrate with their families despite the fare hikes.

"I am going to Karatina and we have been charged 700 from the normal fare which ranges between 300 and 350. It is double now and you know the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still there and our business have not yet recovered, and schools are one week away from opening," Wanjiru said.

It was however a different case for Aaron Kirui who wanted to go to Kericho but opted to remain in Nairobi after he found out he was to pay triple the usual amount.

"I came here ready to go to Kericho but by the look of things I will spend my Christmas in Nairobi. We normally pay between 800-1000 to go to Kericho but they are now charging 2500. That is too much and there is no money," said Kirui.

Snarl ups were also witnessed on the major highways as Kenyans made their way out of the capital in a last minute dash.