Africa: BREAKING - Archbishop Desmond Tutu Has Passed - South Africa's Presidency

South Africa's presidency has announced that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said President Cyril Ramaphosa "expresses, on behalf of all South Africans, his profound sadness at the passing today, Sunday 26 December 2021, of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu".

The Most Revd Dr Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of Cape Town and Metropolitan of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa released a statement, saying that as we mourn Tutu's death, "as Christians and people of faith we must also celebrate the life of a deeply spiritual person whose alpha and omega – his starting point and his ending point – was his relationship with our Creator.

"He took God, God's purpose and God's creation deadly seriously. Prayer, the Scriptures and his ministry to the people God entrusted to his care were at the heart of his life. He believed totally that each one of us is made in the image of God and ought to be treated as such by others. This belief was not reached through celebral contemplation; it arose from his faith and was held with a deeply-felt passion. He wanted every human being on earth to experience the freedom, the peace and the joy that all of us could enjoy if we truly respected one another as people created in the image of God," Makgoba said.

More details to follow ...