Africa: Namibia Mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Sunday conveyed condolences to the people of South Africa following the passing away of the anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu passed away in Cape Town early on Sunday morning at the age of 90.

"On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to extend sincere condolences to his wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, the children, the entire family and the people of South Africa," said Geingob.

In a statement released on Sunday, Geingob described late anti-apartheid icon as a man of faith, a dedicated freedom fighter and a man of strong convictions, who stood firm with Namibia during its struggle for liberation.

"Archbishop Tutu, "The Arch," as he was affectionately known, symbolised resilience and courage in the face of adversity and optimism during a period of hopelessness. His unrelenting commitment to the universal values of peace, unity, solidarity, freedom and justice for the people of our region triumphed when we gained independence in 1990 and apartheid rule was dismantled in South Africa in 1994.

"As Namibians, and people of this region, we owe this global figure and exceptional man of God a huge debt of gratitude for his indelible footprint in our fight for freedom and justice against oppression, racism and white minority rule," said Geingob.

The president added that the late Tutu is a reminder for the nation to hold hands in pursuit of unity for a better and brighter future.