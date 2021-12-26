Somalia: UN Says Closure of UN Staff Airport Terminal in Mogadishu Was 'Abrupt'

26 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Nations says the Somali government's order to close the MOVCON terminal used by the UN staff at Adan Adde International Airport was hasty and without sufficient consultation.

A statement from the UN regretted the closure and the allegations presented to the United Nations by the Somali government.

The United Nations said discussions on the matter are scheduled with Federal Government officials in the coming days.

"We take seriously any concerns the Federal Government may have about UN operations at any time, and we regret that this order was issued so suddenly and unexpectedly without sufficient prior consultation," the statement said.

The UN says it is committed to working with Somalia and continuing to help its people, despite obstacles to the mission.

The Somali government closed the MOVCON terminal used by UN staff, AMISOM and foreign diplomats on the 24th of this month citing violation of immigration protocol.

